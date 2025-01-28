Summary The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is dominating its lineup's sales in Korea.

Titanium Black and Titanium White Silver are the most sought-after Ultra colors.

This trend is somewhat unexpected because the Ultra featured quite minor upgrades compared to its predecessor.

The days of relying on the latest Galaxy phone leaks and rumors are over. Samsung has finally released the much-awaited Galaxy S25 lineup, including a base vanilla model, the S25, a middle-ground version, the S25 Plus, and a premium counterpart, the S25 Ultra. The phones will officially hit the shelves February 7, 2025, but they've been open for pre-orders since January 24.

Korea has been seeing an interesting trend in their sales, where the S25 Ultra, the priciest phone in the lineup, has been the most in-demand version, as reported by ET News (via Tarun Vats / X). It's dominating the series by such a huge margin that it's currently accounting for 60–70% of the total sales for the series.

The reason for the sales surge might not be so Black and White

Titanium Black and Titanium White Silver have been the colors dominating the Ultra's sales, according to the report. For the base and Plus models, the top favorite colors have been Ice Blue and Silver Shadow so far.

Interestingly, the most expensive phone in the lineup is doing the best. The price difference is far from negligible, with the Ultra starting at $1,300 and the plain S25 at $800. It's especially surprising when you look at all the things that the S25 Ultra could have been a lot better at. It's concerningly similar to its predecessor, featuring no significant upgrades to its camera or charging speeds, and the S Pen is an objective downgrade compared to its past iteration. Overall, the Ultra offers comparatively less value at the same price as the S24 Ultra.

But the S25 Ultra isn't garnering only complaints; its screen is being praised for bettering the S24 Ultra's, which was already pretty impressive. The display on the latest Ultra features the new Gorilla Armor 2, known for its excellent anti-reflective properties and sturdiness. When you see it in the real world, it's hard not to notice how much better the screen on this year's model looks next to last year's, and that alone is a big selling point.