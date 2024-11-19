Key Takeaways Galaxy S25 Ultra's price may rise, driven by higher material costs, especially for the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Rumored upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra include 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP 3x telephoto cameras.

Despite the Galaxy S24 Ultra's recent price hike, Samsung might introduce a modest increase for the S25 Ultra.

2025 is just around the corner, and flagship smartphones are rolling out one after another. OPPO recently confirmed that its Find X8 series will launch globally on November 21, while rumors suggest Samsung's Galaxy S25 series might debut on January 22, 2025. Ahead of the launch, a new leak indicates that the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with a higher price tag in several regions.

According to the leaker Instant Digital on Weibo (via Jukanlosreve on X), the production cost of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is reportedly "at least" $110 higher than that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This significant increase in material costs means Samsung is unlikely to absorb the difference entirely. As a result, the leaker says that the company may increase the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in many regions.

Samsung may increase the Galaxy S25 Ultra prices in several regions

Close

The rise in material costs is primarily attributed to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is expected to power the entire Galaxy S25 lineup. Reports suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is approximately 20% more expensive than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. That said, alongside the new Qualcomm chipset, Samsung is reportedly planning several other upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Leaks suggest the device may feature new 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP 3x telephoto cameras. The design is also expected to receive a refresh, with rounded corners and a slimmer profile. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on Galaxy S25 Ultra could also enable a new gaming feature that would upscale games to 120Hz.

Despite the reported rise in material costs, it's unlikely that Samsung will significantly raise the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, especially considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra already saw a $100 price hike over the S23 Ultra. However, with the increased production expenses, the possibility of a modest price increase can't be ruled out just yet.