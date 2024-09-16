Key Takeaways A new leak shows the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a new design that moves away from the S24 Ultra’s style with a revamped frame and lighter build.

It might feature flatter, angular edges and rounder corners, offering a more compact look while staying close in size to the S24 Ultra.

The S25 Ultra may feature improved processing power, with significant camera upgrades and a bigger focus on Galaxy AI.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is highly likely to rock a fresh new look that could see it move away from the design of the S24 Ultra. Recent leaks and renders have given us a peek at some big changes, including a revamped frame and lighter build. In the past week, we saw renders showing off its flat, angular edges, breaking away from the usual curved design. Now, a new leak spotlights a few key differences between the S25 Ultra and its predecessor.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared a visual comparison of the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside the S24 Ultra, revealing some clear design tweaks. The S25 Ultra in the leak is noticeably thinner and lighter, likely thanks to adjustments in the metal frame. The corners have also taken on a rounder shape, moving away from the more boxy design of its predecessor.

There have been rumors that the next-gen top-of-the-line Samsung phone would be about 14 grams lighter than the previous model, making it more comfortable to hold. Even though it might have a similar or slightly larger size, the design tweaks are expected to give it a more compact look. Its angular shape, if accurate, is also likely to bring it closer in style to the standard and Plus versions. However, the S Pen integration will still set the Ultra apart from the other models.

More of the same, only better

Aside from being lighter and slimmer, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to come with a slight boost in processing power, which is a common upgrade for new phones. The camera is rumored to get some serious upgrades too, possibly becoming the main highlight of the device. But what could really make the S25 Ultra stand out is its focus on Galaxy AI.

Rumor has it that Samsung will slim down the bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making room for a slightly larger screen—around 6.86 inches, up from the S24 Ultra’s 6.8 inches. So, while the S25 Ultra might be smaller overall, the display size should stay pretty close to the same.