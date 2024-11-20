Key Takeaways Leaked dummy images reveal that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is ditching its sharp edges for a softer, more rounded look.

Despite the new design, the rear camera setup remains largely unchanged from the S24 Ultra.

Dummy leak reveals new colorways like Titanium Silver for S25 Ultra. Expected to be released in January 2025, the S25 Ultra might cost more than its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series' launch is on the horizon, potentially taking place as soon as January 2025. We already know that Samsung intends to roll out its Android 15-based OneUI 7 alongside the upcoming flagship, and that the top-of-the-line device might come with a $110 price hike due to increased material costs — especially because of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The price hike also makes sense considering that the high-end S25 Ultra is reported to feature significant camera upgrades. Leaks point to a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and we now finally have a good look at how they'll be housed.

@Jukanlosreve on X (via Android Authority), who has previously leaked a lot of information about Samsung's upcoming flagship series, has shared images of dummy Galaxy S25 Ultra units. A striking visual change is evident as soon as you see the dummies — Samsung is ditching sharp right-angle edges in favor of a softer, curved-edge design. Additionally, while not entirely evident from the dummy images, previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be roughly14 grams lighter than the S24 Ultra, complete with a thinner frame.

The rear panel appears similar to the S24 Ultra's grade 2 titanium frame, albeit in a white/silver colorway that we haven't seen in the past. While this could very well just be a stray rear color for the dummy, it could also be the previously leaked Titanium Silver colorway. From what we already know, Titanium Silver will be the base color option for the S25 Ultra, alongside, Titanium Gray, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Black.

Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 Ultra Coral Red (online exclusive) Coral Red (online exclusive) Titanium Blue/Black (online exclusive) Pink Gold (online exclusive) Pink Gold (online exclusive) Titanium Jade Green (online exclusive) Blue/Black (online exclusive) Blue/Black (online exclusive) Titanium Pink Gold (online exclusive) Moon Night Blue Midnight Black Titanium Black Silver Shadow Moon Night Blue Titanium Blue Sparkling Blue Sparkling Blue Titanium Gray Sparkling Green Sparkling Green Titanium Silver Silver Shadow

Not much to see on the front

Source: @Jukanlosreve on X

Elsewhere, the camera placement on the rear looks identical to the S24 Ultra, complete with the same placement for the LED flash. It's worth noting that the dummy units don't seem to offer Z Fold 6-like rear camera rings, though that might change with the final units. On the other hand, there's not much to glean from the image highlighting the device's front, barring the curved edges.

Albeit genuine-looking, take this dummy leak with a grain of salt. A lot could change between now and Samsung's reported January 2025 unveiling.