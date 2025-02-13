Summary Samsung is rolling out a software fix for camera banding in night mode photos on Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+.

A small group of users has been affected by the issue and vented their frustration on Reddit and the official Samsung forum.

Galaxy S25 Ultra users should update their software to resolve the post-processing glitch affecting night mode photos.

Some Galaxy S25 Ultra owners noticed an unusual camera bug causing banding in night mode photos. The issue also affected a smaller number of Galaxy S25+ units. It was not widespread, but big enough of a problem for Samsung to acknowledge the issue.

Samsung announced it is rolling out a software fix for the issue as part of the first Galaxy S25 series update (via Sammobile). Samsung said the problem stems from a post-processing glitch, rather than a hardware fault. Users on Reddit noted that the bands typically appeared near the edges of night mode photos but did not affect images taken with other camera modes.

Users expect better from a premium device

Source: Samsung forums

Many users on Reddit and on Samsung's own forums were frustrated with the issue. Users expect a flawless performance experience out of the box for the price they are paying. A Samsung spokesperson confirmed that the company was aware of a "limited number of cases" experiencing the issue. The company quickly developed a software patch to resolve it.

We previously covered this first Galaxy S25 update, which includes important bug fixes and performance improvements for the new flagship lineup. It seems Samsung will bundle this camera software fix with the new update package, so users are heavily encouraged to install the update as soon as it is available.

Here's what Galaxy S25 Ultra users should do

Any Galaxy S25+ or Ultra user who has encountered banding issues in night mode photos should do the following:

Check for the latest software update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install .

. Install the update as soon as it is available to ensure your camera's post-processing works correctly.

Test night mode again after updating to see if the issue has been fixed.

Samsung appears to be taking the issue seriously. It has been a little over two weeks since the Galaxy S25 series was officially released, and we're already looking at a serious update. The Galaxy Ultra series has a reputation to uphold as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, so hopefully this update will put the issue to rest.

