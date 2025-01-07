It's no secret that Samsung hasn't really been innovative when it comes to the design and features found on its smartphones. The brand has been dominant for quite some time, leading it to become extremely comfortable. Of course, it's aware, and has even publicly apologized for this, and we understand that it's nearly impossible for companies to keep innovating year after year when they've been around for so long.

With that said, Samsung's latest smartphones are just around the corner. The brand announced its latest Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on January 22. And it's even made reservations available so those interested can save $50. While there's not a lot of official information out there about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, we've been hearing and seeing plenty of leaks and rumors.

Similar but different

Close

Source: WinFuture.de

The latest comes from WinFuture.de, sharing new renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25. For the most part, things look really good here. And while the design of the phones looks quite similar to the Galaxy S24 series, there are small changes like a more rounded design and better pronounced camera lenses.

We also get a glimpse of the potential wallpapers that may be used with the upcoming phones, along with some silicon clear cases too. The cases also have a magnetic ring, and there have been reports in the past that could see Samsung's latest devices take advantage of Qi2 charging capabilities through the use of compatible cases.

Of course, we won't know completely until its release, but luckily, we don't have long to wait. As stated before, Samsung has made its next event official with Galaxy Unpacked taking place in California on January 22. If the Galaxy S25 series seems interesting, or you're looking to upgrade your phone, we recommend signing up in order to save $50 off your order when the phones are released.