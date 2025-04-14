Summary Apple overtakes Samsung for the 1st time in Q1 market share with 4% growth.

iPhone sales grew globally, while Samsung's sales dropped 5% despite the S25 launch.

Samsung's late S25 release and A-series phones may boost sales later in the year.

Like every year, Samsung unveiled its new flagship lineup — the Galaxy S25 series — in January. The launch of new Samsung Galaxy flagship devices usually leads to a boost in sales, with the Korean giant often claiming the top spot in the first quarter, ahead of its rival Apple, which typically struggles during this period. However, it seems even Samsung's best wasn't enough this time.