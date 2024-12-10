Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2 charging and accessories, as one prominent leaker told another.

Apple did it first, years ago, leaving Android users behind until the Wireless Power Consortium solidified the standard.

All phones that support Qi2 will have magnets and support magnetic accessories, despite confusing messages from the WPC a few months ago.

Apple introduced ultra-convenient MagSafe charging and accessory support four years ago. Since then, Android users have clamored for something like it. At long last, the wait could soon end, with none other than the category-leading Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship rumored to include the ultra-convenient feature that unlocks a wealth of neat accessories (Ice Universe on Weibo via @Jukanlosreve).

If this (admittedly tenuous) leak proves true, it will mark the first high-end Android smartphones to fully support the versatile feature — and the Wireless Power Consortium behind the standard confirms that, yes, the Galaxy S series and all Qi2 phones will have magnets.

Android steals a feature from Apple, for once

Magnets? In handheld electronics? What won't they think of next?

To be clear, we uncovered this leak from an increasingly popular Twitter/X figure who has essentially staked a majority of their reputation on Samsung's actions over the next 4–7 months. That source got the information from another leaker — in a private Weibo chat, no less. In other words, we have zero corroborating evidence here, even circumstantial. If there were ever a time to view a rumor with caution, this could be it. On the other hand, it would be a sensible decision from Samsung, and one that could actually move the needle in getting other manufacturers to adopt Qi2.

With that in mind, it would be fair to act a little snarky about this long-begged-for feature — and we will — but the reality is that the Qi2 standard wasn't fully ratified until early last year. Given the roughly 1- 2-year design cycle of high-end devices, the protracted wait makes sense. Adding Qi2 support isn't the same as changing the corners' shape, adding a notch or two, or even getting rid of an analog audio jack.

Magnets can interact with sensitive instruments, which does describe phones to some extent. A round slice of neodymium might not mess with your cell reception, but if poorly placed, it could muffle a speaker or interfere with certain wireless technology. Actually, electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus pens fall under that "certain wireless technology" umbrella, making Samsung's mitigation of said interference on the S Pen-using S25 Ultra an intriguing prospect.

However, that interest also goes the other way. Samsung's top-of-the-line slab phone remains one of the few with stylus support, and delivers what most consider the best pen experience outside of iPads and the Apple Pencil. If the biggest, boldest, most popular Android flagship can shoehorn in the layers required to accept an inductive charge, most other models should be able to, as well.

On the other hand, it's not just a magnetic ring - also adding to the bulk are a copper-graphite shield, nanocrystalline shield, charging coil, polycarbonate housing, and then a protective shield on top. These components exist for OG Qi also, but more than one manufacturer will likely have to shore up their coil implementation for the new standard. In fact, the magnet array itself only makes up a thin strip around the outside, and a small, rectangular piece to ensure alignment.

But it doesn't add up to much, and soon, Android users will be able to take advantage of the same super-easy attachments iPhone fans have for years. But wait — given the recent confusion about the standard's magnet requirement, is it really that simple?

Do all Qi2 phones have magnets?

Or are we faced with yet another way-too-confusing standard?

The short answer is, yes, all Qi2 phones will support magnetic attachment. If we're being honest, it seemed like even the WPC was a little confused shortly before Android phones signed onto the protocol. Maybe things were a little hectic during the last days of ratification.

Just a few months ago, we and various other outlets caught wind of some labeling discrepancies surrounding which version of the Qi2 logo was found on the HMD Skyline, the first midrange Android phone to include the feature. At the time, worried reporters wondered if we'd spend the next few years differentiating between magnetic and non-magnetic Qi2 phones. It's a completely reasonable fear, given fragmented ecosystems' varied manufacturers' tendencies to never agree on anything, ever.

One trusted outlet went so far as to ask a WPC participant at a trade show to clarify the magnetic status compared to the then-current Qi2 logo situation, and the answer only left us all more confused. At the heart of the issue lie three profiles: Basic Power Profile, Extended Power Profile, and Magnetic Power Profile. Thankfully, WPC has cleared up the conundrum since then, and it goes like this.

BPP charges at up to 5 watts and magnets are optional.

charges at up to 5 watts and magnets are optional. EPP charges at up to 15 watts and magnets are optional.

charges at up to 15 watts and magnets are optional. MPP charges at up to 15 watts and magnets are required.

Adding to the vexed reporters' worries, some devices in the WPC database are registered as Qi version 2.x.x but lack support for MPP, which could theoretically indicate a Qi2 device without magnetic attachment capability. However, the fine folks at the WPC were able to clear this up for us firsthand. Initially, the WPC's certification database seemed to reference numerous devices classified as Qi v2.0.0, with 15-watt charging, but without MPP.

Since then, the WPC has weighed in, and one thing does appear clear. The 15-watt, Qi v2.x.x, sans-magnet devices referenced on the chart are exclusively transmitters. Receivers listed as Qi v2.x.x, like smartphones, all support MPP and have magnets, which at least one clever Android Police reporter was able to suss out. Now that the standard-bearers themselves have spoken up, we can close the book on whether all Qi2 phones will have magnets. They will.

Qi2, for me and you — and the future

It's actually more than just easy stand and charger placement

A lot of people don't like or use magnetic charging. Those who do will appreciate the precision, faster current startup, more consistent charging profile, and improved future charging that adopting Qi2 now enables. The rest of us now get to go out and explore the wide world of rare-earth-metal-equipped iPhone accessories that once required bulky, sometimes costly cases to test.

After all, HMD and Samsung are in on it, which represent some of the simplest and most complex designs at various parts of their ranges. It's only a matter of time before we see more Android phones with Qi2. Let's hope it's not too long.