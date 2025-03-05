The Galaxy S25+ is the best choice for most Samsung buyers this year. It’s the sweet spot in the Galaxy lineup, offering all the power and performance you’d want without the hefty price tag of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Discounts surrounding the Galaxy S25+ at launch were focused on trade-in deals and lengthy carrier contracts, but now you can score a Galaxy S25+ on Amazon for $800, a significant haircut from the MSRP.

If you initially held off on the Galaxy S25+, you’ve been rewarded for your wait-and-see attitude. Now, you can buy one unlocked without sacrificing your old phone or locking yourself into a three-year carrier agreement.

Why you should buy a Galaxy S25+

The Galaxy S25+ offers a lot for $800. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display is gorgeous, and I love that Samsung returned to more saturated panels for the Galaxy S25 series. It’s also lighter and thinner and has the best feel in the hand of any Galaxy in years. Although the Galaxy S25+ has a non-descript design, there’s no doubt that it's made from premium materials. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, with Samsung’s Aluminum Armor 2 along the frame.

The Galaxy S25+ shines when you look under the hood. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, offering all the power (and more) you’d currently need in your smartphone. You can easily run intensive games and apps, and more Galaxy AI tasks can be handled on the device instead of relying on the cloud for more computing power. Samsung paired the Snapdragon 8 Elite with 12GB of RAM, keeping the user experience smooth.

Regardless of your thoughts on Galaxy AI, One UI 7 is impressive software and runs well on the Galaxy S25+. I love the visual overhaul on One UI 7, and new (to Samsung) features like the vertical app drawer add to the experience. Samsung also promises 7 years of software support and One UI upgrades for the Galaxy S25+. It’s an impressive package for $800, and if you were uneasy about buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra this year, it’s a great time to see if the Galaxy S25+ is a better fit.