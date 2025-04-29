Samsung Galaxy S25 $718 $800 Save $82 Samsung's Galaxy S25 keeps things small without sacrificing power. With a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and all sorts of tools courtesy of Galaxy AI, this is everything you expect from a modern flagship squeezed into a relatively svelte chassis. $718 at Amazon

The Galaxy S25 was announced in January and launched in February, which means the phone is only two months old. Typically, new phones don't go on sale this early, and yet today Amazon is running a deal for 10% off the Galaxy S25, which is $82 off the $800 retail price, bringing the smartphone's price down to $718. That's a tidy little savings for what is essentially a freshly-released smartphone that's still seeing new feature drops.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S25

Polish, reliability, and looks in one package