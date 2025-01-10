Summary The S25 and S25+ are expected to feature minor design tweaks (thicker camera rings), while the S25 Ultra notably reverts to rounded corners reminiscent of the S21 Ultra, but retains a flat 6.9-inch display.

All S25 models are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, an overclocked version of the standard 8 Elite.

Battery capacity and wired charging speeds are expected to remain the same as the S24 series: 4,000mAh/25W for the S25, 4,900mAh/45W for the S25+, and 5,000mAh/45W for the S25 Ultra. Wireless charging is expected across the board, but speeds are currently unknown.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Unpacked event is just a little under two weeks away from today, and it's truly getting difficult to contain our excitement. As usual, we're expecting to see the latest S-series devices at the event, which might be joined by teasers for the Galaxy Ring 2, and potentially even Samsung's take on the Apple Vision Pro.

We've seen and reported on several stray leaks about the upcoming series here and there, but nothing truly as vast as a full spec leak for the base S25, the S25+ middle child, and the top-of-the-line flagship S25 Ultra.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, we now have a clear idea of what to expect from Samsung's Unpacked event on January 22, at least when it comes to smartphones.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung seems to be sticking to the design choices it made with the S24 series, with the only major change observed in the top-of-the line Galaxy S25 Ultra. The tech giant has been opting for sharp edges on the s-series' Ultra variant since the release of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022. With the upcoming flagship, Samsung is going back to the roots, opting for a design similar to 2021's S21 Ultra, complete with rounded corners — but more importantly, it is sticking with a flat display.

The report highlights that the S25 Ultra will measure roughly 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. The device is expected to weigh less than its predecessor, even though it is reported to feature a slightly bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED 2X WQHD, 120Hz display.

Elsewhere, as expected, the device will almost certainly run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chispet, which will be a slightly overclocked version of the standard 8 Elite, with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung is pairing that with 12GB of RAM, similar to the S24 Ultra, which clearly lags behind alternative flagships like the Pixel 9 Pro and the OnePlus 13. Storage options, like last year, are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The S25 Ultra will offer wireless charging, with speeds currently unknown. It will retain its predecessor's battery capacity and charging specs — 5,000mAh with 45W wired charging, with slight camera bumps, at least in megapixel-terms.

S24 Ultra: 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto.

S25 Ultra: 200MP f/1.7 OIS main, 50MP f/2.0 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, 50MP f/3.4 periscope telephoto.

The device is expected to be available in seven colorways, including Titanium Blue/Black (online exclusive), Titanium Jade Green (online exclusive), Titanium Pink Gold (online exclusive), Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy S25+

The Galaxy S25+ is expected to retain its predecessor's design, albeit with subtle changes to its rear camera rings. The Galaxy S24+, for reference, features silver rings around the rear camera across all colorways. The S25+, on the other hand, appears to sport thicker and darker rings, which could be color-matched with the device's colorway. That's the only spot-able design change with the Galaxy S25+.

The device is expected to be slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, but only marginally so. The device is expected to rock a 6.7-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate — the same as last year, so nothing really to write home about.

Similar to its higher-end counterpart, the S25+ is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chispet, complete with 12GB of RAM, 256/512GB storage configurations, and Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Battery capacity and charging speeds remain the same — 4,900mAh capacity and a 45W wired charging speed. The device will offer wireless charging with speeds currently unknown.

The S25+ is expected to be available in eight colorways, including Coral Red (online exclusive), Pink Gold (online exclusive), Blue/Black (online exclusive), Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green, and Silver Shadow.

Base Galaxy S25

Similar to the Plus model, the base Galaxy S25 is also expected to be slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, but nothing dramatically different. It will retain its predecessor's 2,340 x 1,080 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configuration, with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Similar to the S25+, the base S25 is also expected to feature thicker and darker rings around its rear cameras, which are expected to be a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto.

The device will reportedly be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Wireless charging specs remain uncertain.

The base Galaxy S25 is expected to be available in seven colorways, including Coral Red (online exclusive), Pink Gold (online exclusive), Blue/Black (online exclusive), Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.