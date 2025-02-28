Summary Galaxy S25 has sold over 1 million units in 21 days in South Korea - a new record for Samsung.

Despite incremental upgrades, there's strong demand for the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung's Galaxy AI Subscription club played a key role behind the phone's success.

The Galaxy S25 lineup has accomplished something Samsung hasn't seen in its home market, South Korea, since the Galaxy Note 10. In just 21 days, it has sold over one million units — hitting this milestone four days faster than its last Note. This is a new record for Samsung flagship phones launched in the last five years in the country.

Samsung's recent flagship phones have only seen incremental upgrades over their predecessors. The Galaxy S24 brought subtle improvements over the S23, and the Galaxy S25 follows suit with only minor enhancements. Yet, the company has seen a rise in the demand for its flagship phones, with the Galaxy S24 selling better than the S23 lineup. The Galaxy S25 continues that trend, breaking a major record in Samsung's home market.

As per Chosun Biz, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S25 sales have surpassed one million units in 21 days in South Korea. That's four days faster than the Galaxy Note 10, the previous record holder. It is also a week faster than the Galaxy S24 lineup, which took 28 days to hit the same milestone.

Reportedly, Samsung received 1.3 million bookings for the Galaxy S25 in the 11-day pre-order period. Not all bookings translate into sales, explaining the extra time it took the Galaxy S25 to reach the 1 million figure.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra seemingly accounted for 50% of the total sales, with its titanium body and 200MP camera being a significant draw. Among its color options, customers opted for the Titanium Silver Blue and White Silver shades. For the S25+ and regular S25, Ice Blue and Silver Shadow have been the top choices.

Samsung's new subscription model attributed to Galaxy S25's sales success