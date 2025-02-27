Summary Samsung set to reveal Galaxy S25 Edge in an online event on April 16, 2025.

The phone may be available for purchase in May 2025 in limited markets.

Expected features include 6.6-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and 3,900 mAh battery.

Samsung first teased its slim Galaxy S25 Edge alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025, and since then, leaks have been pouring in. We've seen rumors about the phone featuring ceramic materials for added durability, and even a 3-minute hands-on video has leaked. The big question has been when it will officially launch, and now we might finally have an answer.

According to a report from SE Daily (via Jukanlosreve), Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in South Korea on April 16, 2025, through an online Unpacked event. The device is expected to hit the shelves the following month in May 2025. At launch, it will be available in three colors: light blue, black, and silver.

The Galaxy S25 Edge might initially be available in select markets only