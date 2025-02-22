The look that Samsung's upcoming S25 Edge will don is no secret. Although Samsung hasn't revealed too much about the device, the upcoming slim handset was present in all its glory at Unpacked. Attendees weren't allowed to touch or use the device, but even from afar, it was clear that the South Korean tech giant aims to go for a sleek and polished look — blending the S25+'s aesthetic with an overall slimmer profile.

Subsequently, through leaks and rumors, we've gathered a trove of additional information about the device — for example, the phone will reportedly be just 5.84mm thick, with Samsung sacrificing the rear telephoto camera and opting for a smaller battery to achieve the thin profile.

Now, a recent hands-on video is blowing the lid off some of the Galaxy S25 Edge's secrets, confirming some specs that we've already known about, all while revealing some new details.

YouTuber Alexis Garza was somehow able to get his hands on a (supposed) S25 Edge test unit, as highlighted by reliable leaker Max Jambor, revealing not just what the device looks like in-hand, but also some of its specs.

Garza shared a snippet of the device in a YouTube Short, and although the video is in Spanish, the phone's design speaks a universal language.

Off the bat, the YouTuber shows off the Galaxy Z Fold 6, a part that we're going to skip. Around the 35-second mark is where Garza whips out the supposed S25 Edge, and it looks exactly like the two-rear-camera device we saw at Unpacked. He goes on to stack the device with the Z Fold, highlighting its slim profile. From the looks of it, the S25 Edge appears to be slightly thicker than the Z Fold 6 (unfolded), so it's safe to say that the upcoming device won't be thinner than 5.6mm.

Using AIDA64, Garza also highlighted the device's system information, including the model number SM-S937U, indicating that the device was a North American model. The device featured 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is currently unclear if the device will be available in other storage and RAM variants. Additionally, the device features Bluetooth 5.4, which is the same as the Galaxy S25 series.

Sacrifices seem to have been made

Further, confirming the battery capacity leak we reported on earlier this month, the Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly sport a 4,000mAh Li-ion cell, which is the same as the base Galaxy S25.

Elsewhere, previous leaks have indicated that the device will offer 200MP main rear shooter paired with a 12MP ultrawide one. However, if Garza's hands-on is to be believed, that won't be the case. Camera details revealed in the video indicate that both the rear cameras will be 12MP, potentially marking a departure from Samsung's push for ever-higher megapixel numbers.

Even though the device in the video appears to be the real deal, we advise you to take this leak with a grain of salt. Samsung is expected to show off the device sometime in Q2, so we should hear more definitive S25 Edge leaks soon.