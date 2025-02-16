Some Galaxy S25 Ultra users have complained about nighttime camera performance, claiming that photos suffer from banding, an issue in which lines or stripes appear. The problem seems limited to low-light photography using the 200MP primary sensor, the main shooter on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the lens you’d use to pull in the most light for night images. It’s a frustrating problem, especially for a brand-new phone costing $1,300.

Samsung acknowledged the problem within days and released a statement stating that a fix is being implemented with the company’s most recent software patch. This highlights why I still like Samsung. Despite my misgivings about the company regarding the Galaxy S25, it shows why Samsung offers a more reliable software experience than other Android manufacturers.

Nobody is perfect

Problems are going to arise

There is no such thing as perfect software, and issues will always arise over time. Smartphones have so many features and functions that things will fall through the cracks, and people will notice problems. I don’t expect perfection from companies, but I expect them to acknowledge mistakes and quickly produce solutions. That’s what Samsung has done on this camera problem with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It realized users were having a problem and went to work on finding a solution. It’s also not a new habit for Samsung, as the company has a track record of quickly resolving issues.

I remember when the Galaxy S21 Ultra had an issue with its adaptive frame rate. Users noticed issues when the phone tried to switch between 60 and 120Hz. The error seemed tied to the company’s Android 12 release, but it was handled promptly. Within days, news spread of a proposed fix pushed to Note 20 Ultra devices running Android 12 betas, with a solution for the Galaxy S21 released soon after. It gives us peace of mind, and it’s a direct contrast to the track record of some of Samsung’s competitors.

Google’s had issues

The Pixel 6 was a mess

Samsung’s approach to software issues was a welcome change after I experienced problems with my Google Pixel 6. Android 12 on Pixel devices was a disaster on launch, with several issues ranging from fingerprint sensor function to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems. Instead of tackling issues head-on and instilling confidence in its user base, Google put its head in the sand, not even acknowledging issues with the phone. It took over two months to clear up user concerns, without Google ever fully addressing issues with the Pixel 6.

It was frustrating enough that my fingerprint sensor did not work 50% of the time, but I was infuriated by Google's radio silence about the Pixel 6. I felt lucky because users without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity had to wait weeks before fixing their issues. Google even admitted a solution was in the works, but it wouldn’t be made available until the usual first Monday of the month release window for Google updates. It was a mess, making me appreciate Samsung’s approach even more.

I don’t like Galaxy AI, but One UI 7 is fantastic

Samsung still tops my list

Samsung has greatly disappointed me in 2025. I can’t believe the company didn’t do more to innovate with its Galaxy S25 lineup, and I’m annoyed by how poorly its new Galaxy AI functions perform. Now Brief does nothing, and Samsung’s other agentic AI functions are a mixed bag. Galaxy AI was not ready for primetime as a main selling point of the Galaxy S25, but Samsung didn’t have much else to hype us up with. Regardless, I’m a fan of what Samsung has done with One UI 7, and if you can separate it from the AI functions, it maintains Samsung’s reliable software track record.

Samsung’s done an excellent job getting out monthly security patches, often before Google had a chance to get to the first Monday of the month for its updates. I also love what Samsung has done with One UI 7’s visuals, iOS aesthetics aside. The company desperately needed a fresh coat of paint for its software, and some long-awaited features were added. Samsung finally gave us a vertical app drawer, something users have wanted for years. One UI 7 also runs well, with smooth performance on my Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s a fantastic experience, and I’m glad that Samsung works to keep it that way.

Not everything always goes according to plan

Software issues will happen, and perfection is a ridiculous standard to hold any company to. I will always look more favorably at companies that aren’t afraid to acknowledge them when problems arise. Putting your head in the sand does nothing but make things worse, and Samsung has an excellent track record of fixing bugs. I’m still disappointed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra didn’t meet my expectations, and Galaxy AI isn’t what the company hypes it to be. Regardless, I trust the company’s software, and that’s more than I can say for most Android manufacturers.