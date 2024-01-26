We're tired. We're in hell. But at least there's a cool spot or two in this painful landscape. On the Android Police podcast this week, we take a second hit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, extract every bit of solace we can out of the OnePlus 12 (and OnePlus 12R), and then pin our hopes on Google much as one would pin the tail on the donkey. That is, blindfolded and spun around.

02:52 | S24 Blur

24:16 | The One To Turn To

33:55 | Future Google

50:20 | All Else

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0