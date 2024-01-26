Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
We're tired. We're in hell. But at least there's a cool spot or two in this painful landscape. On the Android Police podcast this week, we take a second hit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, extract every bit of solace we can out of the OnePlus 12 (and OnePlus 12R), and then pin our hopes on Google much as one would pin the tail on the donkey. That is, blindfolded and spun around.
02:52 | S24 Blur
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Run it back
- Galaxy AI is coming to even fewer Samsung phones than we thought
24:16 | The One To Turn To
33:55 | Future Google
- Google Pixel 8a retail box leaks, confirms Pixel 8-like design
- First Pixel 9 leak eliminates the camera bar's awkward wraparound
- New Pixel 9 leak raises more questions than answers
- See Google's Pixel 8 in its brand new mint shade
50:20 | All Else
- Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model could launch this year
- The Pixel Watch 3 could finally address a major shortcoming of the first two models
- You'll need to pay up to escape Netflix ads
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com