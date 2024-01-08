Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 series will debut on January 17, with the Ultra model showing up in leaked real-world images ahead of the official unveiling.

The images reveal a familiar iPhone-like golden titanium finish and a flat screen replacing the one with curved edges.

Rumors suggest minimal design changes, but S24 Ultra expected to be thinner, with different texture on back, repositioned air vents, and flat S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is one of our favorite Android phones, and rightfully a hotly anticipated update to the Galaxy S23 series. The brand has already confirmed it will launch the new model at its Galaxy Unpacked event slated for January 17, and is trying to keep the hardware under wraps until then. Although a lot of information has slipped through the cracks leading up to the launch, real-world images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra just surfaced online.

The Galaxy S24 series comprising the base model, S24+, and S24 Ultra will be Samsung’s flagship series. You can reserve your phone for just $50 right away, but the devices will probably feature the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with around 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage on the priciest models. On the design front, rumors suggest Samsung won’t touch a proven recipe for success — the overall layout of buttons, camera lenses, and I/O ports is here to stay. However, Leakers like Ice Universe suggest we can expect the S24 Ultra to be thinner than the S23 Ultra, with slightly thicker buttons, a different texture on the back, repositioned air vents, and a flat S Pen.

Most of the rumors seem to be true because @GeeksReport on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (via SlashLeaks) showing off the phone in multiple angles. Although the original tweet has since been taken down, reposted versions are still circulating on X.

Although the iPhone-like golden titanium color is the elephant in the room, the image of the screen immediately confirms that Samsung is finally ditching curved screens this year. The golden color isn’t just on the back panel — it extends to the camera rings and frame as well. These revelations merely add credibility to information from the rumor mill. Early images didn’t have this golden finish, but the final product appears more complete, and the effect is stunning.

Per usual, Samsung should offer a few online-exclusive colors this year — pastel green, deep blue, and copper orange — alongside the black, gray, violet, and yellow shades which would adorn store shelves. So, you will have plenty of color choices for the S24 Ultra, but the official launch is still a few days away, so we will have to wait for the event before we see the phone in all its glory.