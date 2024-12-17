Summary Users are reporting a 'smudgy' and 'oily' display coating on their Galaxy S24 Ultra less than a year after launch.

While the issue hasn't been reported widely, enough user complaints have emerged to raise concerns about the device's long-term durability.

While some wear and tear is expected over time, what's concerning here is the rapid timeframe.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series was released less than a year ago, and while its top-of-the-line offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is a powerhouse that received an 8/10 ranking in our review — it is starting to show its age and flaws.

With the Galaxy S25 series reportedly roughly a month away, users have started collectively reporting issues with its predecessor's display coating, raising significant concerns over its long-term durability.

For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was the first phone to sport Corning's new Gorilla Armor, which is touted for its exceptional scratch resistance and drop durability. Additionally, the screen coating was reported to offer better optical clarity and readability with a 75 percent reduction in reflections when compared to average mineral glass. However, it looks like the coating isn't aging too well.

Several users on social media (via Android Authority) have recently complained about their Galaxy S24 Ultra being 'smudgy' and marred with what can only be described as an 'oily look.' "These are NOT scratches. This is flushed in with the coating," wrote X user @xeetechcare alongside a photo of their handset.

Another user facing the same issue chimed in, saying that fingerprints show up easily now, compared to when the phone was new. "Screen still looks amazing but a little disappointed with how the coating seems to have worn off and now it's hard to keep the screen clean," they added.

It's worth noting that we're not experiencing the same issue with our Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A pricey problem

The report speculates that the issue could be a result of a degraded oleophobic coating due to heavy usage. While the issue hasn't affected a large subset of users, it isn't an isolated incident either. A different user added that the exact spot where they swipe up on the display is marred, and it looks like it now has a "Permanent glass polish mark."

For what it's worth, wear and tear is normal with smartphones, and their display coatings are expected to wear down after extended use. However, what's concerning here is the rapid timeframe, considering that all the affected devices are less than a year old... and cost more than $1,000, raising strong concerns over the device's long-term durability. Similar issues with other Galaxy S24 series devices (which don't use Gorilla Armor) have not been widely reported.