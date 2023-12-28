Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was previously rumored to come in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow for the S24 and S24+ models.

Additional color options for the S24 and S24+ have been leaked, including a pastel green, copper-ish orange, and deep blue, but the actual marketing names are not known.

Different color options may be exclusive to certain carriers or sellers, and availability may vary by region. We'll have to wait for the official Galaxy S24 unveiling to learn exactly where these shades will be available.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is going to be one of the biggest major smartphone launches in early 2024. As we inch closer to its official announcement, more details are becoming clear about what to expect from the Korean giant’s next big flagship. A new development sheds more light on the non-Ultra models of the Galaxy S24 family, indicating fresh new color options for the phones.

We already know a great deal about the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ models, with multiple leaks pointing towards a new simpler design with flatter sides, aluminum construction and a triple-camera system. Per leaked press renders, the duo should be available in four colorways, with the purported marketing names being Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come in similar hues, but the finish will be slightly different thanks to its titanium build.

But for anyone hoping for more color options, you're in luck. It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be available in three more colors than previously expected. The information comes from a pre-mature listing on Chinese wholesale parts marketplace Vopmart (via NotebookCheck). The product page for the SIM tray for these phones is already available for purchase, in a total of seven colors, with three previously unseen options: a pastel green, copper-ish orange and deep blue. The actual marketing names are not yet known. Accessory makers often get access to product schematics ahead of time, so this could be an example of such an instance. The listing also reaffirms dual-SIM functionality on the S24 series.

The absence of these colors from previous leaks could imply that they are somewhat exclusive to certain carriers or sellers, with Samsung’s own online store being the most likely destination. Historically, Samsung has always kept a few finishes to itself for the flagship S-series and foldable Z-series. Final availability often varies by region, so you’ll have to wait until the launch event to know the colors available in your market.

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaked renders (Source: Windows Report) (Source: windows report)

The global unveiling is rumored for January 17, with sales commencing in February. A massive specs leak from earlier this month also revealed that the three phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor — at least in the US — offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, IP68 water-resistance, 2,600-nit AMOLED screens and more. The biggest difference between the models, aside from the display sizes, comes down to the cameras, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra moving to a quad-sensor array comprising two telephoto lenses at varying focal lengths, while the S24 and S24+ will have a single 3x telephoto shooter for a total of three rear cameras.

Just because Samsung is getting off to an early start doesn't mean it won't face tough competition in 2024. The OnePlus 12 and 12R making their way to global markets including Europe and North America just days later, on January 23.