The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its smaller siblings have been out for a couple of weeks now, yet they have not received any software updates. That's unusual, as most Android devices usually receive a day-one update to fix camera issues, improve stability, and patch any lingering bugs. Given the Galaxy S24's software has plenty of rough edges, it was surprising that Samsung was taking its time in releasing a new firmware for its 2024 flagship. Thankfully, the Korean giant has finally announced a new update for the Galaxy S24 with fixes for the washed-out display colors and camera issues.

Samsung tuned the Galaxy S24's display for a "more natural and customizable viewing experience." But long-time Samsung users who upgraded to the S24 have not been happy with this change, as they find the colors too washed out.

Samsung is fixing this by adding a new Vividness slider to the Galaxy S24, letting you tweak the display's colors and contrast. Using the slider, you can make the display's output more vibrant and tweak the level based on your preference. The Vividness option will be tucked under the phone's Advanced settings menu.

A previous report indicates that bumping the slider by one level will boost the S24's display saturation to the same level as the Galaxy S23. Boosting vividness to the maximum will make the colors and contrast as saturated as the S21 Ultra's display. The Galaxy S24 also suffers from some other display issues, but this update is unlikely to address them as they are apparently hardware-related.

The first Galaxy S24 firmware update also contains additional camera optimizations for better performance. Samsung says you should notice the enhancements when using zoom, Portrait mode, Night mode, and video recording. However, it does not go into detail about the exact improvements.

Samsung's announcement does not mention any other improvements, though there should be minor tweaks and bug fixes. The new build should also contain the February 2024 security patch.

Samsung says the first Galaxy S24 update will start rolling out in February. While the release timeframe is vague, the update should land on your phone within the week or so.