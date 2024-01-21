Well, would you look at that? It's all the changes we expected and then some. The Galaxy S24 is about as close to an inch Samsung thinks it can afford to creep along without actually getting there. We tick off our laundry list of all the reasons why we hate it on this Android Police podcast. Also on the show, Apple's taking a bath with the Vision Pro for now, but will it outlast the seething rage of app developers? But before that (and the obligatory Steam Deck mention), another visit to our old (new) friend, the Rabbit R1.
02:08 | Tastes Like Chicken
20:05 | Spamsung
51:13 | Holding Windows In Your Hands
55:36 | A Difference of Vision
