Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to land soon and it may be a good value option.

This latest leak is for a display driver that suggests the device is in production.

Other rumors suggest the S24 FE will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, triple cameras, larger battery, and a bright AMOLED display.

Samsung’s Fan Editions have been a go-to option for customers who can manage with selected compromises and are looking to save some money on their smartphone. After reintroducing the FE series with the S23 FE in 2023, Samsung is now reportedly working on the S24 FE that we may see land soon.

A report from The Elec says that the semiconductor chipmaker Anapass is Samsung's supplier for the display driver IC (DDI) used for the Galaxy S24 FE. According to the report, the Korea-based company has already begun production of the ICs, which feature the embedded TCON. This timing controller technology will enhance the screen display by more efficiently transmitting the media signal to the driver, which in turn sends it to the phone screen.

The production schedule here heavily suggests we'll be seeing the phone over the summer months. Nothing is for certain here, but we'd expect to see it in the next few months if this information is correct. We're expecting to hear about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 during a rumored Unpacked event in July, so it may be we hear about the Galaxy S24 FE at the same time.

Just the latest leak

Before news of the Anapass DDI for Samsung S24 FE came to light, there were different rumors about the incoming Galaxy phone. One leak indicates that the device will be ahead of the older models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 depending on your market. Additionally, it is designed with a triple camera setup, including the 8MP, 12MP, and 50MP sensors. The Samsung Galaxy market should also expect the S24 FE with 128GB AND 256GB internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

When Samsung released the Galaxy S24 series in January, the models included the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Although the Fan Editions are usually cheaper than the other models, the S24 FE is rumored to include some advanced features that would improve it from its FE predecessors. For instance, the device will have a larger 4,500 mAh battery, better than the S23 FE, coupled with a brighter 6.1-inch AMOLED display.

Despite the rumors about the S24 FE, Samsung has yet to officially confirm any details about the device. However, if the gossip proves true, the phone will roll out this summer at a possible starting price of $600 in the US. It may be the best option for Samsung Galaxy lovers who are considering upgrading to the latest model, considering its pros and cons.