Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's FCC and Wireless Power Consortium listings confirm its imminent launch.

The device will offer 15W wireless and 25W wired charging, similar to previous models.

Expect a familiar design with triple rear cameras, punch hole front camera, flat sides, and a potentially larger display.

Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition S24's global and US-specific variants have already made their FCC stops, making the mid-range device all but confirmed. We're expecting the device to be unveiled sometime in October, considering that we've also seen it appear on a Samsung support page, and on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site.

To further cement its existence, the device has now been spotted stopping through the Wireless Power Consortium, giving us more details about the device as a byproduct.

91mobiles spotted the mid-range device's certification listing sporting the model number SM-S721U, which is the US specific version of the device. For reference, here's a brief breakdown of model numbers according to their regions:

SM-S721U = US

SM-S721B = Europe

SM-S721W = Canada

SM-S721N = South Korea

According to the certification listing, the upcoming Fan Edition device will offer 15W wireless charging, which is the same as its predecessor and the flagship S24. Previous reports, like the one from the Korean Testing Laboratory (KTC), highlighted that the phone will offer 25W wired charging, which is also consistent with the S23 FE and the flagship S24's wired charging capabilities. The device will reportedly house a 4,565mAh battery.

A familiar design

Elsewhere, while the FCC listing already gave us our first look at an S24 FE live image, the Wireless Power Consortium listing gives us a clear render look at the device. As expected, the device sports a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash right beside the cameras, paired with a punch hole selfie camera on the front. The device is expected to feature the same front and rear cameras as its predecessors, albeit with flatter sides and a potentially bigger 6.7-inch display. There have been no reports about the S24 FE sporting a bigger chassis, so it is likely that the Fan-Edition device will have muted bezels to accommodate a bigger display.

The device is also reported to feature reverse wireless charging at a whopping 9W, up from the 4.5W max previously seen, and a starting price of Rs. 50,000 in India (roughly $595 USD), making it slightly more affordable than its predecessor. Upon release, likely in October, the device will reportedly be available in shades of black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow. While the device does look attractive on paper, only time will tell if it makes our next list of top mid-range devices.