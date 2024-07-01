Summary Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is expected in the fall with new color options.

The five rumored color variants are black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow.

Some of these colors overlap with existing options on the Galaxy S23 FE, but gray and yellow might be new.

Right now, most Samsung fans are hyped about next week's Unpacked event, where we’re expecting to see the launch of new foldables and wearables. But once July 10 comes and goes, the Galaxy rumor mill will turn its full attention to Samsung’s more budget-friendly alternative, the Galaxy S24 FE, which could debut in the fall if previous release patterns hold true. Now, we're hearing there could be new color options for this year's release.

According to a post from Ross Young of DSCC, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will arrive in five different color variants: black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow.

These likely aren't the marketing names of the color variants, as current color options (including exclusive online colors) are more descriptive: Graphite, Purple, Cream, Mint, Tangerine, and Indigo.

Graphite is basically black, Mint could be used to describe light green, and Samsung's Indigo is a light shade of blue. That leaves yellow and gray from the rumored new colors, potentially replacing the Cream and Tangerine variants, which are essentially off-white and orange.

What more can we expect from the Galaxy S24 FE?

Previous information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE suggests that it will arrive with a design that resembles the Galaxy S23 FE, with some slight differences. For instance, we’re expecting to see the SIM card tray on the top of the device, which doesn’t match the placement of the SIM tray on the Galaxy S23 FE, as you will find it next to the USB-C port on the bottom of the device.

It also seems that the Galaxy S24 FE will have a larger 6.65-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch screen on the current version. Other upgrades could include a 50MP primary shooter and a thinner design. We’ve also heard that it might come packed with a 4,5000mAh battery, but as always, take this and any other rumor with some salt.