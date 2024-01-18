Summary New camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, such as improved Single Take mode and HDR video support in social media apps, will also be available on older Galaxy phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with several new camera features, like an improved Single Take mode, better integration with third-party social media apps, enhanced image processing, a Digital ND filter, and more. Thankfully, if you own a recent flagship Galaxy phone, you won't have to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 to get these features. Samsung has confirmed that many of the Galaxy S24 camera features will also come to its older devices.

Samsung's post on its South Korean community forum reveals the following Galaxy S24 camera features will come to existing Galaxy phones (via Android Authority):

Improved Single Take

Ability to create long-exposure photos using Motion Photo

Extracting a frame from a Motion Photo and using AI upscaling to create a "12MP representative photo"

Ability to add "estimated" color to your black-and-white or grayscale images

HDR video support in social media apps

Cross-device video editing on Galaxy tablets and laptops

The improved Single Take on the Galaxy S24 allows you to specify a zoom level you want to use before shooting, including the 5x optical shooter. It also gets pet recognition, allowing you to use the mode to take better photos and videos of your pet.

If you have Motion Photo enabled on your Galaxy phone, you can soon use the additional frames to create a long-exposure photo. Apple already offers a similar option with Live Photo on the iPhone. The improved Single Take and ability to create long-exposure pictures from a Motion Photo will come to the Galaxy S23, S22, Z Fold 4, Fold 5, Flip 4/5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung proudly displayed HDR integration in social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat while unveiling the Galaxy S24 at its Unpacked event on January 17. Some existing Galaxy phones will also gain HDR support in social media apps. This will enable you to shoot HDR videos straight from Instagram or Snapchat's built-in camera and view HDR content recorded from the Camera app. There's no word on whether Samsung will add support for Ultra HDR images to its older flagships.

While not mentioned, this feature should be available on all recent flagship Galaxy phones that support HDR recording, including the Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5.

The community post also confirms that the Galaxy S24 will take 24MP photos by default using Expert RAW. Such images will be created using "multiple 12MP photos and a 50MP photo(s)" for more details, sharpness, and better dynamic range. This option is unlikely to come to the Galaxy S23 series despite them featuring the same primary cameras as Samsung's 2024 flagships.

Samsung previously confirmed that many Galaxy AI features will come to the best Galaxy phones in H1 2024. The new camera features should also arrive with the same update, which will likely be One UI 6.1.