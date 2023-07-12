Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $850 $1200 Save $350 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone on the market. The display, cameras, battery life, performance, and software experience are all stellar, and getting it for $850 only sweetens the deal. $850 at Amazon

Last year I stopped using my S22 Ultra and swapped it for a Galaxy Z Fold 4. Having a phone when you need it, as well as a tablet you can unfold from your pocket, is a great experience. I was hooked, and I didn't think I'd ever go back to a normal phone again. But that changed when the S23 Ultra arrived, and that's been my daily driver since it launched. With Prime Day taking $350 off of one of the best Android phones around, now is the perfect time for me to explain why I love using it.

Battery life

Close

The S23 Ultra is almost impossible to drain to 0%. On a regular day, I use my phone for Slack, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, YouTube Music, BitLife, and plenty of Paramount+ or YouTube. With that usage, it always has around 20% left when I go to bed, often with 10+ hours of screen time racked up.

I have only killed my S23 Ultra's battery once. That was on a trip to London where the phone had been used for GPS navigation, music streaming to two pairs of Galaxy Buds simultaneously, as an Oyster Card on the tube, and a camera to document the trip. All of that was on 5G, something that was notoriously bad on the Exynos S22 Ultra I used to own. Even with all of that going on, the phone didn't die until nearly 3 am.

Battery life on the Fold 4 isn't awful, but it isn't great either. It was far better than my space heater of an S22, usually lasting until the evening time with 20% left after 5 hours of screen time. But I'd still feel battery anxiety if I was going out for the evening and would top the phone up before doing so.

When I do need to charge my phone, I usually sit it on my Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, where the 15W Qi charging has it ready to go again the next morning. If I need a quick boost during the day for any reason, I've found the 45W wired speeds to be more than good enough on the S23. The Fold 4 charges at the same speed wirelessly but maxes out at 25W wired, which feels unbearably slow compared to the S23.

Display

I know, we phone reviewers bang on about Samsung's displays to no end, quoting resolution, refresh rate, and nits at any given opportunity. Rather than list those numbers here, I'm going to stick to talking about the experience of using a panel like this.

The resolution and refresh rate are important. It's vital that you can view your photos in full detail, especially with cameras this good, and that the phone feels as smooth as possible. But what matters most is brightness, and that's what I'll focus on here.

On paper, this display has the same max brightness as my S22 Ultra did, but in the real world the difference is significant. The Exynos 2200 in my S22 was always hot, so it could never actually maintain the maximum display brightness while the sun was beating down on it. Thankfully, we all got Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips from TSMC this year. The S23 Ultra is often so bright that I have to turn it down when in direct sunlight. In the photo above, I only needed the phone to sit at 50% even though the day was so bright. At that level, reading my book while my wife enjoyed the sea was a pleasure.

The Fold 4 has great displays too, but brightness is still an issue, despite the fact they reach numbers not too far off the S23. The issue is that the plastic elements of foldable displays are significantly more reflective than glass, so reading a book in direct sunlight on the Fold 4 can be difficult at times.

Cameras

Close

The cameras on the S23 Ultra are a joy to use. The new 200MP primary sensor can take photos the Fold 4's 50MP shooter can only dream of, and the gap between them gets wider when you factor in zoom.

The 3X telephoto lens is perfect for taking portraits, and it doesn't need the software portrait mode to do it. The natural bokeh looks good enough, as illustrated by the photo of the Heron. Portraits are always in pin-sharp focus with just the right amount of background blur, and I never find myself using the portrait mode.

Of course, the standout feature is the 10X zoom lens that can achieve decent results all the way up to 30X. The 30X photo I took at a Panic! At The Disco concert earlier in the year may be fuzzy when you look closely, but when you consider I was sat on the opposite end of the o2 arena with awful lighting, you can't argue that the photo isn't impressive.

The Fold 4 takes good photos, but that's it. There's nothing special about them, and special is the feeling I want to experience when taking photos, and the S23 Ultra gives me that.

Is the phone worth it?

Yes. I think the S23 Ultra is one of the only phones that justifies its MSRP, so getting a 20% discount is incredible. I do still use the Fold 4, it's how I watch videos and read books when inside, but everything else is done on the S23 Ultra. This is the first phone I've owned in years that has never let me down, and I couldn't recommend it harder if I tried. The Z Fold 4 is not a bad phone at all, it's a joy to use and I love the way One UI makes use of the big screen. But I've come to realize that camera quality and battery life are what matter to me most, and until the Fold series can match what my S23 Ultra can achieve in those categories, it'll always be second fiddle.

If you decide to grab the S23 Ultra, you'll want to do what I do and keep it safe with a case and screen protector. All of those listed are excellent, and I personally recommend Samsung's official screen protector paired with Itskins Spectrum R.