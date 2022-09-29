Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.

OnLeaks has produced some CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are being released through Smartprix, showing how Samsung's most premium 2023 phone might look like once it's out. At first glance, this sure feels virtually identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, from the same square build and screen, to the same back design and seemingly identical cameras. Even the speakers, buttons, and S Pen are positioned in the exact same places.

Close

But if you do look really closely, you'll start to notice a few minor differences. For one, the three leftmost camera sensors (ultra-wide, main, and 10X optical zoom, if the S23 Ultra's camera setup matches its predecessor's) seem to protrude a bit more from the back that they currently do, while the rightmost ones (laser autofocus and 3X optical zoom) now sit flush with the phone's back. The handset itself is also slightly flatter — the curved sides are still curved, but less so than on the S22 Ultra.

Finally, as pointed out by Ice universe, the bezels might also be slightly reduced in size. This one could be hard to say for sure until the phone is actually released, but the bottom bezel may end up the same size as the top bezel this time. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ managed that feat, but the S22 Ultra did not, so if the S23 Ultra does it, while minor, it would still be noteworthy.

Internally, we've already heard that the phone is expected to offer improvements like a 200MP sensor, so we're definitely excited for what Samsung's cooking up — even if it might look the same on the outside.