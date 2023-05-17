Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1200 $1380 Save $180 There's no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones to date. Powerful hardware combined with an amazing camera setup make it perfect for just about any use, from photography to gaming and then some. If you're cool with blue, then you can snag the 512GB model for $180 off right now. $1200 at Samsung

Most of the smartphone deals we bring you are reasonably flexible, giving you your choice of options while still saving you some cash, but there's always the exception that proves the rule. Samsung recently shared a special discount on the not-so-sweet Lime color of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offered 512GB of storage for the 256GB price.

While that was an excellent deal for those looking to get their hands on Samsung's most premium smartphone, the lack of flexibility on color may have been a bit too extreme for some shoppers — it's not that it's an ugly color choice (yes it is), but it definitely isn't the first one many of us would go with. Well, we've got good news if you decided to pass on that one, because Samsung has brought the same deal back, but this time for the much prettier Sky Blue Galaxy S23 Ultra, getting you the 512GB model for the price of 256GB — a savings of $180

Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your money

Whether you're after a phone for content creation, or want a handheld that's great for gaming, Samsung's top Galaxy smartphone is unmatched. Powerful hardware, a beautiful AMOLED QHD+ screen, and a stunning camera combine to deliver one of the best handsets in years.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is fast thanks to impressively powerful hardware, centered around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 12GB of RAM. All of that works exceptionally well at handling resource intensive tasks, delivering a phone that's built for speed and performance. A large 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate ensure this, making apps and the user interface feel quick and responsive during use.

With the S23 Ultra, you'll be swiping through screens, running intensive photo editing apps, and playing games like Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence with stunning quality and speed. However, arguably the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its cameras. Able to record up to 8K 30fps, as well as capture some incredible pictures thanks to a set of powerful cameras including a 200MP wide angle, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephotos, the quality of video and images the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes is second to none.

For $180 off, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB option is an incredible value, offering a sizable upgrade from the 256GB option at no extra cost. Sure, you'll have to go with the Sky Blue model, but considering what the last color choice was for this deal, this is one of the nicest options you can go with. If the color still is not quite to your liking, you can always grab a good heavy-duty case to cover it up.