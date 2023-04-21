Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1200 $1380 Save $180 Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is one incredible phone, even if it is Lime green. A stunning camera offers budding photographers and videographers a great way to capture moments, and powerful hardware under the hood delivers a smooth, responsive experience. For $180 off, we can stomach the Lime green color. $1200 at Samsung

There's a lot to love about the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's powerful, comes with a great camera setup, and with Android 13 behind it all, it's a truly impressive phone packed with intuitive features. So you can understand how excited we were to see that the 512GB storage option was getting a $180 discount over at Samsung.

You can also understand how we cringed a little bit when we saw that the deal was only for the neon colored Lime option.

It may not be the first choice we'd go with, but for those who enjoy some flair from their phone, this is a great opportunity to snag Samsung's latest premium smartphone and save a bit in the process. Bottom line, you're getting the 512GB version for the price of a 256GB model, and all you have to do in exchange is rock a green phone.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth your money

Apart from being one of the best Android phones on the market, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a stunning device. The hardware is top-notch, offering smooth and responsive performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM powering it. Pair that with a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED screen, and you've got a phone that tackles anything from photography to gaming with flying colors.

For shutterbugs, this thing can record in up to 8K 30fps and capture seriously impressive images thanks to its ridiculous rear camera array: 200MP wide angle, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom. If you're familiar with mobile cameras, you know what that all means. If you aren't, just know that you can take photos on par with some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market.

If you're hoping to grab this phone for gaming, then you'll be equally impressed by what this handheld is capable of. With the hardware the S23 Ultra features, modern games like Fortnite and the upcoming Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence run without any issue, giving you a smooth and snappy experience in even the most intense play sessions. Even better, the included S-Pen also makes using this phone a real treat for gaming, but you'll probably want to grab a game controller to make the most out of it.

So if you're willing to stomach the Lime green color, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an incredible phone no matter what you're looking to use it for. It doesn't go on sale often, and when it does, it usually requires that you sign up with a carrier. For $180 off, you can get this thing unlocked and ready to rock with any service you're currently using. Even if you're not feeling the color, just slap a good case on it and forget all about it.