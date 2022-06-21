Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones are its chance to show off its latest and greatest tech, but not all components get the same attention, and that's especially true for some camera hardware. The Galaxy S23 family is still months away, but a recent report suggested that Samsung's planning to use an upgraded version of the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now we're hearing that Samsung could also be planning to upgrade the front-facing cameras on the standard Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.

The selfie camera on the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ could get a resolution bump to 12MP, according to GalaxyClub (via SamMobile). That would represent an upgrade from the 10MP sensor featured on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+.

Notably, this would be the first front camera upgrade for the two models since 2019's Galaxy S10. It's unclear whether this upgraded 12MP front camera will feature optical image stabilization (OIS) or if similar upgrades are in the cards for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

With no additional details available right now, we're going to file this in the "maybe" section for the moment. Nevertheless, a front camera upgrade for the base models of the Galaxy S23 seems logical, considering they've remained untouched for a few years now. Although there's speculation about Samsung using an under-display front camera like on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it's only wishful thinking.

Rumors about a front camera upgrade have been around since before the arrival of the Galaxy S21. However, Samsung stuck with the 10MP front camera with the Galaxy S21/S21+ and their successors earlier this year. But could 2023 be the year that changes this practice? We certainly hope so.

Samsung has generally reserved major camera upgrades for its Ultra models. All Ultra variants ranging from the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020 to the more recent Galaxy S22 Ultra feature a mammoth 40MP selfie camera. If the base models are getting an upgrade, we would also expect the Galaxy S23 Ultra to sport an improved front camera. Before we get to the Galaxy S23, Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold4, possibly in early August.