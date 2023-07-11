The Galaxy S23 series has proved to be a breath of fresh air for Samsung fans, especially for those outside North America who finally benefit from a Snapdragon chip over an Exynos. The smallest S23 manages to last long enough on a charge to finally be a viable small phone, the S23+ nails the same basics in a larger package, and the S23 Ultra finally lives up to its name with insane battery life and performance. That means the prices are as high as you'd expect, but Prime Day has brought some decent pricing to all three models, so if you've been eyeing these phones up since launch, now could be the time to pull the trigger.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Small flagships almost always have to find a compromise between using the same powerful hardware as the big phones and battery life. To quote our review, "The Galaxy S23 tries to thread the needles between a reasonable size, an affordable price, and a respectable experience. The Galaxy S22 and S21 failed in this regard due to battery woes, but efficiency and increased capacity let the Galaxy S23 finally nail it." Combine this with a solid camera system and a lush choice of colors, and you have a great smartphone.

At $799, the S23 provides hardware worthy of the price tag, but it's still hard to swallow for many. Thankfully, Prime Day means deals, and this one takes $200 off of the S23, bringing it down to just $599. That's only $30 more than the best price we've seen in the past, and 25% off shouldn't be passed up.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Galaxy S23+ takes the basics of the smaller phone and removes any remnant of compromise. The extra space allowed Samsung to increase the battery to 4,700mAh over the 3,900mAh cell found in the smallest model. This is the S23 model that is best for most people, so getting one now when there's money off is a smart move.

The S23+ is down to $870, and there's a pleasant surprise with this one — this is for the 512GB model, which is usually $1,120. 22% ($250) off of the top-spec S23+ is killer, and it'll ensure you have enough storage to keep this phone going for years to come.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a ridiculous phone. The screen is massive at 6.8 inches, the battery is a large 5,000 mAh cell, and there are four rear cameras, with the primary module consisting of an over-the-top 200MP sensor. This is more than just a numbers phone, though. In real-world use, it's a joy to own. The display is beautiful, the S Pen useful, and the 10X zoom never fails to put a smile on my face.

Those ridiculous specs command the ridiculous price of $1,200, although you do get 256GB as standard this year, which is a nice upgrade. Knocking off 20% ($250) from that price to bring the phone down to $950 certainly makes the phone more attractive. This isn't far off of the lowest price we've seen, and if you choose to buy one, you're getting a deal on the best Android smartphone on the market.

All the S23 series phones are made of armored aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. While strong, glass is still glass, and you'll want to keep your shiny new phone safe. Thankfully, you won't have to look too hard to find an excellent case for your new S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

