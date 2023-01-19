After a barrage of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks over the past month, it feels like there’s almost nothing left to the imagination ahead of the official Unpacked unveiling, scheduled for February 1. We’ve seen the devices in official renders and lifestyle images, we have a list of all the key specs, and we know a surprising amount about the upgraded camera systems and software. Pricing has been one detail that's been a little trickier to nail down, but now an official-looking Verizon document has leaked online, and it spells out exactly how much each Galaxy S23 model should cost in the US.

The materials first surfaced yesterday on Reddit's Samsung Galaxy sub, where user deviouslydevious44 shared what appears to be a sales guide for the S23 series. While the provenance is uncertain, established leakers like SnoopyTech have been sharing the doc, throwing some extra weight behind it. Although you won't see the words "Galaxy S23" anywhere here, that "diamond" codename is one we've associated with the phones going back almost a year now.

The three “Samsung Diamond Series” models — DM1 (Galaxy S23), DM2 (S23+), and DM3 (S23 Ultra) — also made a brief appearance on Amazon yesterday. Verizon’s retail price for the Galaxy S23 will be $800, while the S23+ should sell for $1,000, and the S23 Ultra will clock in at a whopping $1,200. Each model should be available in two storage and RAM configurations, so the prices shown are presumably for the base models in each variant.

If those numbers sound familiar, it’s because they’re exactly the same as last year’s Galaxy S22 launch prices. Samsung appears to be filing this one under “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” which is understandable considering the $800/$1,000/$1,200 pricing scheme helped the South Korean tech giant ship the most phones of any company in Q1 2022.

For those interested in financing their phone, the Verizon document cites a 36-month payment plan of $22.22 per month for the Galaxy S23, $27.77 for the S23+, and $33.33 for the S23 Ultra. The leak goes on to give salespeople some talking points for the series, but these mostly just rehash information we’ve already gleaned from earlier reports.

Still balking at these prices? You've a couple of options. For one, you could reserve a Galaxy S23 ahead of time and receive $50 to $100 in Samsung credit to soften the blow. Or if that's still too rich for your blood, you can get last year's Galaxy S22 on sale right now for the lowest price we've seen in months.