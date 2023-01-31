On the eve of Samsung’s February 1 Unpacked event, there’s not much left to learn about the Galaxy S23 series. We know it will have its own special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we learned about software upgrades in a leaked One UI 5.1 changelog, and we caught a glimpse of the packaging in a since-deleted unboxing video. And before Samsung’s flagship takes center stage at its launch event tomorrow, we’re even getting to see it live in a series of hands-on images.

Redditor Suckmyn00dle got their hands on all three upcoming S23 models and managed to snap a few photos in the process. The phones aren't turned on, but we do get an extremely clear look at the fit and finish. First up is the regular Galaxy S23 shown in its white colorway, which is expected to cost $800 at launch and should have a 6.1" display.

Next, the user posted a pair of photos of the Galaxy S23+, which sports a 6.6" screen and is expected to retail for around $1,000. This model is shown in a pink finish.

Last is the most powerful model in the group, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In addition to a 200MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery, this variant should have a massive 6.8" screen and a matching price tag of $1,200.

All three models are expected to be available in four colors — the three colors shown, plus a black finish. The Reddit user has been mostly silent since posting this album, but they did compliment the in-hand feel and performance of the device when compared to last year's Galaxy S22 models.

If you're excited about Samsung's upcoming flagships, you can catch up on all the latest Galaxy S23 news in one place. Then, get ready for the big day tomorrow by learning how to watch Samsung Unpacked 2023, which is expected to kick off at 1 PM ET on February 1.