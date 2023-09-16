Summary Samsung continues to offer a wide range of color options for its budget phones, with the Galaxy S23 FE expected to come in Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive.

Phone makers used to offer a few limited color options for budget phones, and in the US, they mostly sold black and white variants in the past. On the other hand, Samsung delights its fans with a flurry of colorful options for both its flagship phones and cheap handsets like the Galaxy A family and Fan Edition models. The Galaxy S21 FE, in particular, shipped in lavender, white, olive, and graphite color schemes. The next iteration might also arrive in several hues, and a new leak may have just revealed all of them for the first time.

Courtesy of MSPoweruser, we now have a first look at the possible color options the Galaxy 23 FE may be available in, including Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive. As shown in the leaked marketing render below, the colors are essentially identical to those of the Galaxy S21 FE, with the only difference being the marketing speak attached to them.

This is not to say that colorful budget phones don’t exist—they're just not as easy to find in the US as in other countries. For example, Samsung's budget line offers mint and peach options on top of the usual colors for the Indian market. Google does a little better in the US, with the Pixel 7a coming in charcoal, snow, sea, and coral.

The render also shows a very similar design to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, corroborating previous leaks that spilled the beans on the S23 FE's design. That said, the upcoming device is said to have a 6.4-inch display and dimensions of 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. This means that the S23 FE will be slightly larger than the regular S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. And like the S23 and S23 Plus, that display appears to lack a curve.

We don't know when the S23 FE will be released, but each new leak seems to indicate that it's getting close, including its recent appearance on Samsung Pay's website, as spotted by SamMobile. According to rumors, the handset will be released in the fourth quarter of this year, possibly in October or later, but it will not be a solo act.

Alongside the Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung is apparently cooking up a budget version of the Galaxy Tab S9, and it's a good bet that it'll be out later this year. And with all the rumors about the Galaxy Buds FE, it's possible that they'll launch alongside the S23 FE.