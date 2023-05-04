The Fan Edition phones are a more affordable version of Samsung's greatest phones, and they typically have decent cameras, although they are not traditionally on par with their flagship counterparts. The Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE, for example, shared the same 12MP main sensor, whereas their more expensive siblings had a 64MP primary camera. If Samsung does plan to continue the Fan Edition line with a Galaxy S23 FE, it is likely that the new model will have an upgraded camera similar to the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23+, as per a new rumor.

There has been no official confirmation from Samsung about the next FE model, but there have been numerous rumors and leaks indicating that the company plans to release a Galaxy S23 FE in the future. The latest one comes from Galaxy Club, and it suggests that the handset will pack a 50MP main camera (via 9to5Google).

If this is correct, Samsung's next upper mid-range model will not only have an upgraded camera, but it will also match the primary shooter of its flagship siblings. This corroborates a previous rumor claiming that a Fan Edition of Samsung's 2023 flagship series is in the works, along with some major changes in tow.

This is great news for mobile camera enthusiasts on a budget, because it means they can still get a great camera phone without spending at least a thousand dollars.

Although the phone is rumored to have similar camera features as its flagship counterpart, a few downgrades should be expected. For example, the Galaxy S23 FE may have a plastic back instead of glass, and it may not have as powerful a processor as the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung was previously tipped to use the Exynos 2200 SoC for the Galaxy S23 FE, which was found on Galaxy S22 models sold in certain markets, instead of a Snapdragon chipset.

Assuming Samsung does release a Galaxy S23 FE, it is likely to arrive on the market in the later part of 2023, after Samsung launches its next foldable phones. Of course, it is expected to be priced significantly lower than the Galaxy S23 series, though its market success may depend on the timing of its release, among other factors.