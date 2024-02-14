Summary Samsung's Galaxy S24 series packs significant upgrades, particularly in AI features like Instant Slow-Mo.

Samsung's 2024 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S24 series, is packed with several significant upgrades, with all the AI features especially standing out. While some Galaxy AI features are similar to what Google already offers on the Pixel 8, some are new and stand out for their usefulness. This includes Instant Slow-Mo, which uses generative AI to let you turn any video recorded on the phone into a slow-motion one with a long press. Samsung has now confirmed that this feature will also arrive on its 2023 flagship devices as well.

In a post on Samsung's South Korean community forums, a moderator explained the feature in great detail, saying it uses the NPU and the GPU to generate the intermediate missing frames in a video for slow-motion playback. More importantly, the moderator confirmed the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 would gain access to Instant Slow-Mo.

Apart from a long press to enjoy a slow-motion playback of a regular video, Galaxy S24 owners can also edit and export the video in slow motion for easy sharing.

There's no clear timeline for the Instant Slow-Mo's arrival on Samsung's 2023 flagship devices. It should presumably arrive alongside other Galaxy AI goodies coming to previous flagship Galaxy phones. Rumors indicate Samsung could roll out One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S23 series in March this year.

It is surprising to see Samsung bringing many of the Galaxy S24's AI features to its older phones. Given how heavily Qualcomm advertised the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's AI capabilities during its launch late last year, you'd have thought the chip would have played a key role in powering many of these features. But it's clear that this is not the case, with previous Galaxy phones also powerful enough to run them.

Remember that Galaxy AI features are only free for two years until the end of 2025. After this, you will have to pay Samsung to use the features. So, in the long run, Samsung should benefit from adding many of its new AI features to its older phones.