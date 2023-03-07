Sometimes when it rains, it pours, and that's pretty much exactly what's going on now, so long as you substitute "rain" with "Google gets around to updating its formal list of devices supporting the ARCore development platform." It wasn't even 24 hours ago that we saw Google deliver a pretty substantial refresh to that roster, adding in major 2022 phones like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. Today it's already back with more, hitting a bunch of Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Just like we went over yesterday, this record tends to lag quite a bit behind the actual availability of phones supporting Augmented Reality apps, and while there's little consequence to a phone taking its sweet time getting here, who wouldn't feel a little better about seeing all the latest flagships present and accounted for?

We were thinking about that last month when Google updated the list to slide in a bunch of Samsung phones and tablets, but that also felt like a bit of a tease with the S23 just landing at the time — who knew how long it would be until we ever saw those make it to the ARCore list? Well, today we have our answer: just about one month. Here's the complete set of Samsung Android hardware receiving Google certification today: