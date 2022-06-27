Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are still months and months away, but we've already been hearing a lot about what we might expect from the hardware. A report last week indicated that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could be getting an upgraded 12MP front camera. We've also heard a bit about the upcoming flagship's potential to take the megapixel wars to the next level — well, at least on the Galaxy S23 Ultra — with a 200MP rear shooter. Now our camera rumors turn their attention to the telephoto lens on the S23 and S23+, suggesting that the South Korean manufacturer will stick to the Galaxy S22's 10MP camera for its entry-level models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ would use the same 10MP telephoto camera as their predecessors, GalaxyClub reports. The hardware on the S22 models pairs that 10MP sensor with a 3x optical lens — we don't yet know if the S23 series would stick with the same, or try something a little different. We're also still waiting for information on the primary and ultrawide sensors these phones would use.

Based on what we've previously learned, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could leverage the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor unveiled last year. Although Samsung introduced the ISOCELL HP3 earlier this month, it's safe to say that this sensor is still some distance away from reaching smartphones — our best guess is that the newer ISOCELL sensor might show up sometime more like early 2024.

Retaining the current 10MP telephoto camera on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ would be understandable, given that Samsung only upgraded the sensor with the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ earlier this year. As for the primary rear shooter on the base model and the mid-tier variant of the Galaxy S23, Samsung may also choose to stick with the S22's camera, a 50MP unit which also made its debut with last generation's hardware.

By most estimates, the Galaxy S23 lineup is at least seven months away. However, it's not uncommon for leaks to pop up way ahead of time, starting to giving us a slightly clearer picture of the company's plans. We've got big expectations from Samsung in 2023, but there's plenty to come before we even get there, like the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4, which are expected to debut in August.