The Galaxy S22 Ultra is poised to be Samsung's most exciting new phone in a while. The S21 Ultra may have picked up S Pen support and a few other cool things, but most rumors and leaks so far have been very strongly hinting that its successor is about to go full-on Note, complete with a proper S Pen slot and a boxier build. So far, though, our insight into the phone's design has been driven by either unofficial CAD renders or dummy hardware. To close out 2021 on a high note, though, we're now getting our most official look at the S22 Ultra yet, in the form of a leaked press render.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass just took to Twitter to post an image collage with shots of the S22 Ultra from the back, side, and front, as well as a peek at the included S Pen. There's not really anything new to point out in the design, as this matches exactly what we've seen in previous leaks — the back is almost entirely flush except for its prominent camera setup, and the frame looks like polished aluminum. The S Pen here shares a design almost identical to the ones that used to come with Note phones, as it can now fit in its own slot — by contrast, the S Pen for the S21 Ultra and Z Fold3 were external accessories, as neither phone had internal stylus storage.

It shouldn't be much longer before Samsung gets ready to go official with this flagship — once next month's Galaxy S21 FE launch is out of the way, the S22 series announcement should follow shortly thereafter. Still, we're talking about at least a month away, which is plenty of time for it to leak a lot more.

Google pulls the December update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Due to an issue with dropped and disconnected calls

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email