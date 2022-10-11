Everyone loves sequels, and Amazon has one for us this week with a second Prime Day called Prime Early Access Day. As always, smartphones are a big part of the event, and right now, you can save $200 on one of the best phones of 2022 —the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra takes everything great about the S21 Ultra from last year and mostly improves it. The S21 Ultra supported the S Pen, but it was a separate accessory that made it almost useless. The S22 Ultra has it built-in and inherits the sumptuous design from the Note series along with the stylus. The only thing I preferred about the old model is the metal camera bump and Phantom Silver color.

Removing the metal camera bump doesn't look as good, doesn't protect the lenses when placed on a table, and the separate camera modules attract dust like nothing else. As for the color, the Phantom Green I have is lovely, but the shimmering silver from last year was more eye-catching.

I've been using this device (a UK Exynos unit) as my daily phone since it was released, only relegating it to backup phone status when testing another device. Using it has been a pleasure, especially as software updates have improved it. The phone would heat up at launch quicker than I'd like, and the battery life was worse than the previous year. Thankfully, this was fixed within a week of my owning it.

Further updates throughout June, July, and August have rectified camera niggles present since the original S20 Ultra, especially the shutter lag. It's almost entirely eliminated now, and the phone easily takes photos of moving objects with tack-sharp focus. In the example below, the wind blew the berries too and fro, but that didn't stop the phone from locking on. Some would argue that other phones have better cameras, but the lenses on this phone are my favorite.

The highlight of using this phone is that it finally has a built-in S Pen. I've wanted one since the original Galaxy Note came out, but events never lined up with my getting one, with my upgrade window always being in the first three months of the year. The S Pen has lived up to my expectations, and I use it daily.

Filling in my headache diary for the doctor, scribbling quick notes during the Fold 4 press event, and using it as a remote shutter button when taking selfies are just some ways I use it. My wife, who is quite the artist with an Apple Pencil, loves the S Pen so much that she'd switch to an S Pen-equipped tablet over the iPad if only Procreate was available on Android.

If you've been eyeing up the S22 Ultra, waiting for a discount to come, now may be the time to pull the trigger, as Amazon is offering a substantial discount in this Early Access deal. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB all see a discount of $310. That makes the device $890, $990, and $1,090, respectively.

I'm happy with my S22 Ultra after paying full price for it at launch, so believe me when I say you'll love it for less than $900. One piece of advice I would give you is to spend the extra $100 for the 256GB version, not for the storage, but the RAM. The massive display, S Pen, and multi-tasking features built into One UI beg you to use this phone for multi-tasking, and in that use case, the 12GB of RAM feels markedly better than the 8GB found in the base 128GB phone.