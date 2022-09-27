The Samsung Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the winning combination of top-tier hardware plus frequent updates. Unfortunately, not all software is perfect, and Samsung seems to have run into a little trouble with its September update for the Galaxy S22 series, as customers in the US complain about their phones failing to receive SMS messages several times a day.

According to complaints shared across Reddit and Samsung Community forums (via PiunikaWeb), affected owners of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and even the S22 Ultra have to wait for hours on end for text messages, to no avail. Restarting their phones fixes the issue, but only temporarily. We've heard about attempts to use Airplane mode, pop the SIM tray out, or clearing the device cache in an attempt to resolve the situation, but all seem to be exercises in futility.

The irritating issue rears its ugly head several times a day with no apparent warning, and you only realize when a text you were expecting doesn’t arrive. As a result, these S22 users are being forced to reboot their phones several times a day to avoid missing important texts. Of course, once the phone reboots and those do come through, then you're just faced with a barrage of unread texts all at once, leaving you do dig through the pile for the one you've been awaiting.

Most of the complaints are coming in from Verizon users running the September update, but some T-Mobile and AT&T users are facing the issue, as well. There are also a handful of S21 owners battling this problem. Right now, it's still very unclear the extent to which this might be a carrier problem, an issue with Samsung software, or a combination of the two.

Anything texting-related may feel like a trivial issue, but these messages remain critical for delivering one-time passwords, shipment delivery updates, government alerts, and confirmations for your very important lunch order. Thankfully, Samsung has been prompt and regular with software updates in recent years, so we're hopeful that this gets resolved shortly. We've reached out to Samsung for comment, and will update this post with anything we learn. Until a fix lands, maybe think about setting up a recurring reminder using Google Assistant or Tasker to regularly reboot your phone.