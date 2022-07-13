The Galaxy S22 series is the cheapest it's ever been this week, thanks in no small part to some killer Prime Day deals that brought prices down as much as $360 off. If you're still holding out, though, you might just be rewarded for your patience. Last week, we discovered Samsung was working on a purple Galaxy S22, coating one of the best Android phones around in an all-new paint color. If you've been dying to see what this shade might look like before pulling the trigger on this week's deals, you're in luck.

Although recent rumors simply teased the existence of a new shade for Samsung's latest phones, today's report shows off the smallest Galaxy S22 in all its purple-colored glory. These images come courtesy of WinFuture, which also confirmed all three devices would get a "Bora Purple" hue. It's reminiscent of the purple Galaxy S21 the company unveiled last year, although with a few notable differences between models. Last year's version included a gold frame around the camera lenses, while this new variant is completely purple, right down to its rail.

Likewise, the overall shade is a bit lighter this year, skewing closer to lavender or periwinkle than the darker heather tone previously offered.

WinFuture says this color is set to launch on S22 devices sometime in the next couple of weeks, though it's unclear which regions it'll be made available in. Regardless, it's great to see Samsung continue to offer its flagship phones in new color choices — a far cry from just a few years ago, when your choices came down to white or black. Should this purple variant receive a wide launch, it'll be the sixth color choice for prospective S22 buyers to consider — and only the fourth for S22 Ultra fans.