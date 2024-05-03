Summary Samsung recently rolled out One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI to older flagships, but Galaxy S22 owners might face delays.

Galaxy S22 owners in Korea are experiencing major bugs with One UI 6.1, including a white screen on the lock screen and touchscreen issues.

Other Galaxy models like Z Fold 4 and S21 seem unaffected by bugs.

Samsung recently started rolling out One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S22, S21, Z Fold 4, and its other premium Galaxy flagships from 2022 and 2021. The main highlight of the latest One UI release is Galaxy AI, as it adds several AI-powered features — first seen on the Galaxy S24 — to the Korean company's old flagships. But there's seemingly bad news for Galaxy S22 owners, as they might have to wait longer for One UI 6.1 to arrive on their phones.

Galaxy S22 owners in Korea have run into major bugs after installing One UI 6.1. One such issue apparently causes the device to show a white screen after the device is unlocked and which refuses to go away, making the device unusable. There are even reports from Galaxy S22 users on Samsung's Korean community about the touchscreen not working on the lock screen. This leaves them with no other option but to factory reset the device to get it back into a usable state.

Samsung has not yet acknowledged the bugs, but it appears to have pulled the One UI 6.1 firmware in Korea. If you haven't updated your Galaxy S22 yet, you will have to wait for a new firmware to land. On the bright side, it should contain fixes for all the reported bugs and deliver a better user experience.

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and S21 appear unaffected by these bugs

All reports indicate the issues with One UI 6.1 are limited to the Galaxy S22, with Galaxy S21, Z Fold 4, and other Galaxy phone owners not facing such problems.

The Galaxy S23's One UI 6.1 update was also buggy, causing unwanted fingerprint scanner issues on the lock screen. Some users also reported excessive battery drain, slow charging speeds, and the touchscreen not working properly. Samsung quickly acknowledged some of the bugs and fixed them with the April update within a few weeks.

Given how quickly the Korean giant usually addresses such issues, affected Galaxy S22 owners should also expect a fixed One UI 6.1 build to land on their phone by late next week.