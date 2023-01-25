Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 $700 $850 Save $150 The S22 is the smallest and cheapest model of Samsung's 2022 Galaxy S lineup, but it still has a lot to offer including solid performance and a great camera system. It also has some features you just won't find on other phones in the range of its current sale price. $700 at Amazon

We're just a few days away from the Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling, but if you're in need of a new smartphone now, and don't really care about being on the cutting edge, here's a different pitch for you: the Galaxy S22. Last year's flagship has a nice bright display, a great camera, and right now you can pick up the 256GB version for just $700.

This deal is only available on the Pink Gold colorway. So yes, you're getting a nice $150 discount, but you don't get your pick of color. Maybe that's just fine, and you really like the idea of getting away from a boring, neutral phone. But if you really don't like it, there are a ton of great cases for the S22 that can cover it up.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

Everyone knows that Samsung makes some of the best Android phones around, and in fact, three of its models are on our top 10 list. The S22 was the base model of its 2022 lineup, but given its specs and this current sale price, you'll understand why we felt this was a deal worth sharing.

Performance is rock solid thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's not going to be quite as fast as 2023's upcoming flagship devices, but it'll run circles around anything else. You also get a great rear camera system, made up of a 50MP primary, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. The telephoto lens, in particular, is a bit of a unicorn on phones in this price range, and it really helps the S22 stand out when taking long distance photos.

Perhaps the biggest knock against the phone is its battery life, which is less than stellar, although this is alleviated somewhat by its 25W fast-charging, which can take the phone from 0-60% in just a half hour. It's also worth noting that the display measures just 6.1" diagonally, and it's probably closer to 5.9" with the rounded corners. This makes the phone a lot more pocketable and useable with one hand, but those looking for a big-screen device may be disappointed.

Nevertheless, we think that with the tech and features mentioned above, paired with Samsung's fantastic commitment to Android software updates, the good heavily outweighs the bad. Pink or not, this is a good deal on a good phone; take advantage of it while you can.