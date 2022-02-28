Samsung, carriers, and retailers alike offered some very enticing deals on the Galaxy S22 series leading up to its release date Friday — but the deals didn't end with pre-orders. Now, Amazon's got a great deal for anyone who doesn't want a contract or to trade in an old phone: $100 off the smallest Galaxy S22, plus a $100 Amazon gift card. That's a heck of a bargain on a brand-new device.

To get this deal, all you've got to do is buy an S22 on Amazon after checking the $100 off box on its listing page. You'll also need to enter code 86BONBGJ6AUU at checkout to get your gift card. At $699, you'll be paying the same price you would for the Galaxy S21 FE at retail. The base-model S22 isn't as large as the FE, but it does pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 where the FE has an 888, and eight gigs of RAM to the FE's six. It'll also stay up to date longer. Add to that discount the $100 gift card, and, considering Amazon sells everything, this is nearly as good as $200 off a high-end phone that's been on store shelves less than a week.

Unfortunately, this deal isn't available on the Galaxy S22+ or the Galaxy S22 Ultra — just the smallest model. If you're looking to save a buck on the pricier S22s, check out our list of the best deals and trade-in values for the whole series.

