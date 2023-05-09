A year ago, Google released its Pixel Camera Services app which allowed apps like Snapchat to bring the Pixel series' Night Sight feature to its platform. Samsung brought a similar feature to its Galaxy S22 lineup, and it could now be making its way to the S21 series.

The Galaxy S22 was the first set of Samsung devices to bring the camera app's native Night Mode to different social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram, but Samsung is actively working on bringing the feature to its predecessors, SamMobile reports. While it's not a guarantee that all native camera features will be available on Snapchat for S21 models, having Samsung's low-light processing in the social media app will be a boon.

A Samsung moderator allegedly asked a Snapchat developer about the forthcoming feature, and they were told that native Night Mode would be arriving soon, but weren't given a specific date. Moreover, the update would only be enabled by Snapchat and Samsung does not have a say in its release.

Users will know the update has arrived when they see a moon icon on the right side of the app's camera interface. Once they tap on it, the camera will adjust to take a picture in a low-light setting.

While Samsung will look to unveil a number of new devices at their upcoming Unpacked Event, Snapchat will be doing everything in its power to stay relevant. The social media platform recently revealed that it would be charging users $4 a month to use dark mode.

