Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE might have shown up later than we expected, but it's here now — and you can already get some great bonuses for buying one. Right now, you can snag it on Amazon with a $100 gift card, or with one of a few substantial incentives direct from Samsung.

The S21 FE is a follow-up to 2020's S20 FE. Like that phone did, the S21 FE tries to bring flagship-level features down to a mid-range price. By and large, it succeeds: it's quick, its battery lasts forever, and it has a great, 120Hz OLED display. At a normal price of $700, six gigs of RAM and average camera performance don't look great next to the $600 Pixel 6 — which has eight gigs and takes great photos. But hey, that's what deals are for!

Ordering on Amazon will net you a free $100 Amazon gift card. If you'd rather buy direct from Samsung, you can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for $30 (that's $140 off what they cost on their own right now), or $100 in credit to spend on accessories at Samsung.com. Hit either link below to grab your S21 FE.

