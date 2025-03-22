I still remember my excitement when I unboxed the Samsung Galaxy S10+. I watched the early reviews and fell in love with the design. As much as I enjoyed the Galaxy Note 9 I was testing, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the S10+. Samsung was on the right track, with each release innovating more than the last. The Galaxy S8 and S9 were sleek and stylish, but the Galaxy S10+ was another level.

I didn’t know it then, but the Galaxy S10+ became the high watermark for Samsung. It seems comical now, but with the Galaxy S25 Ultra design mostly unchanged since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, I wish the Galaxy S10+ design got more than one year. If you’re a long-time fan like me, here are 5 reasons the Galaxy S10+ was peak Samsung.

5 The Galaxy S10+ was the last time we got everything

Samsung still cared about certain features

Whenever a new Galaxy phone comes out, I hold my breath, waiting to hear which feature is being eliminated. We have endured the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack, the microSD card slot, and, most recently, the Bluetooth S pen. The Galaxy S10+ is from a time just before Samsung started doing that. The company still valued packing flagship phones with the most features possible. While the S10+ didn’t exactly match the Galaxy Note 9, it retained more fan-favorite features than we currently see on Samsung’s flagship products.

The Galaxy S10+ was the last Samsung flagship to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, ideal for those who love wired headphones or don’t want to rely on Bluetooth audio. It also included a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Whether you use it or not, expandable storage is vital for users who want to take lots of shows and songs with them in locations where connectivity is challenging, like an airplane. If Samsung could fit something on the Galaxy S10+, it did, a mindset the company has lost in recent years.

4 Not everything had to be a brick

The Galaxy S10+ was light and powerful

It’s almost hard to believe that in 2019, Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship was only 7.8mm thick and weighed only 175g. The Galaxy S10+ proved that a phone could be lightweight and powerful, packing the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset and 8GB of RAM. I recently praised Google for using a flatback design on the Pixel 9a, but Samsung did the same with its flagship in 2019, with a slightly raised camera glass adding to the sleek design.

I also didn’t mind the Galaxy S10+’s 6.4-inch QHD+ display. It was large enough for everything I wanted to do on it, and its modest size compared to today’s massive flagships meant the phone was human-scale. It fits perfectly in my hand, even with a bulky case. However, I was incredibly disappointed after realizing what came next. The Galaxy S20 Ultra felt bloated, with an outsized display and thicker chassis. The Galaxy lineup gained 50g in one year, a significant difference.

3 The Galaxy S10+ made things simple

No awkward gap between the Plus and Ultra

I yearn for a simpler time when we didn’t have to choose between a Galaxy S+ and Galaxy S Ultra device. Samsung made the differences too artificial for the first few years, making it almost insulting to pay $1,000 for a smartphone without a QHD display, as was the case on the Galaxy S22+. You knew the Galaxy S10+ was the best the company could offer, and you never had to question whether something was held back to make another smartphone in the lineup more attractive.

I've long been a proponent of separating the Galaxy S lineup and reintroducing a Galaxy Note. It’ll alleviate the awkwardness between the Galaxy S+ and Galaxy S Ultra phones and give hardcore Samsung enthusiasts a phone we’ve been clamoring for since the Note line disappeared.

2 A camera that was just a camera

No Space Zoom anywhere

Some of my favorite photos were taken with the Galaxy S10+. The S10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+ that followed were a turning point for Samsung. The company focused on camera quality, and it shows. You won’t find anything ridiculous like 100x Space Zoom, and you won’t have to worry about fake moon shots on the Galaxy S10+. The S10+ had a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP 2x optical zoom, and a 16MP ultrawide lens — not exactly impressive by today’s standards, but they got the job done. It was a versatile camera system with better-than-expected nighttime photography performance.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples