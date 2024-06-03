Summary Samsung surprises Galaxy S10 users with unexpected security update, showcasing commitment to older devices.

Verizon carrier-locked variants of Galaxy S10 series receive new security patch for improved device protection.

Samsung's move to provide unexpected updates for older devices like Galaxy S10 is reassuring for users.

After Google, Samsung has been the brand most committed to delivering timely Android updates. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, for example, is set to receive up to seven major Android updates. However, older devices receive only three to four years of updates, depending on their release year. The Samsung Galaxy S10 was supposed to receive updates only until 2023, but users in the US are in luck as a new security patch has been released.

Related Every Samsung phone that will get four years of Android updates Samsung may offer four years of updates, but we know you're upgrading way more often

The Samsung Galaxy S10 reached the end of its life last year after Samsung delivered its promised three major Android updates and four years of security updates. The last update that the Samsung Galaxy S10 series received was the March 2023 security patch, which fixed a severe Exynos modem vulnerability. However, Samsung released a surprise update in July 2023, improving the phone's security, and now there's another update.

However, do note that the security patch is only for the Verizon carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e users, with model numbers SM-G973U, SM-G975U, and SM-G970U. The new firmware versions are G973USQU9IXE1, G975USQU9IXE1, and G970USQU9IXE1, respectively. To download the update, go to Settings → Software updates → Download and install.

It isn't known if the update includes anything beyond the security patch, and Verizon's website only mentions that it "provides the most recent security certificate for your device." However, what's interesting about this update is that while it brings the April 2023 security patch to the Galaxy S10 and S10+, the Galaxy S10e remains on the older March 2023 security patch.

Close

Not all of us use the latest Android smartphones, and it's always reassuring when brands roll out unexpected updates for older devices. Samsung did the same for the Galaxy S8 in late 2021, providing a surprise security patch long after regular updates had stopped, and now the Galaxy S10 is receiving the same treatment.