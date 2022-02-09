The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has just landed, but you might be running into some issues if you actually try to buy one of the new phones. They're only available for pre-order right now (with some hefty pre-order bonuses like a free storage upgrade), but the checkout process is failing for some customers.

We've run into the issue ourselves here at Android Police, with at least one member of our staff unable to purchase one of the new Galaxy S22 series phones. A smattering of reports at venues like Twitter indicate we aren't alone, either. Though not everyone seems to be affected, some interested parties are unable to check out.

Some report that the checkout process just halts, with an endlessly spinning progress indicator. Others report that their cart is empty after triggering the checkout.

The precise nature of the issue (or if there is more than one) isn't clear, but it could be related to earlier problems customers had even accessing Samsung's pre-order page — for a good hour earlier today they only loaded intermittently. The popularity of the new phones could be to blame, and Samsung's site might be buckling under the load of so much traffic.

We've reached out to Samsung for more information regarding the issue, and we'll be sure to let you know what (if anything) the company shares with us. Odds are it will be fixed soon, and seemingly not everyone is affected.

If you're running into issues, you can purchase the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra from more than just Samsung. There are plenty of carrier and retailer deals for the Galaxy S22 series to be had if you're in a rush.

Latest Google Calendar update will make it easier to manage pending tasks Modify overdue to-dos from an easily-accessible pending task dropdown menu

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email